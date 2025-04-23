CNN “REPORTER” GETS A BRUTAL EXPLANATION FOR WHY NEW MEDIA IS REPLACING OLD GUARD AT THE WHITE HOUSE:

Notably, the guy asking this question is the same dude who sat down and yucked it up with Taylor Lorenz a week ago over a left-winger murdering a health insurance CEO.

The lack of self-awareness is stunning. https://t.co/7R70cLa7OH

— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2025