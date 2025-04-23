WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH RAHM EMANUEL IS A VOICE OF SANITY: ‘Total Bullsh*t!’: Podcaster Comes Completely Unglued When Rahm Emanuel Brushes Aside Trans Issues.

“That is such bullshit! That is total bullshit! That is buying into the right-wing media narrative and I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this. You know who talks about trans people more than anybody? MAGA,” Welch said. “MAGA is the most genital-obsessed political party I have ever seen. [Former Vice President] Kamala Harris talked about homeownership. She talked about kitchen table issues. Trump’s over there droning on about Hannibal Lecter. Are you kidding me?”

“This is where the Democrats lose, because we’re playing the game with the rulebook — they’ve ripped the rulebook up and are cramming it down everybody’s throat. And Democrats are upset because [former President] Joe Biden pardoned his son?” she continued. “We gotta fucking fight! They’re the gender-obsessed weirdos, not us. We’re the ones who fight for Social Security. We fight for Medicare. And yeah, we’re not going to bully trans people. We’re not going to fucking do it. If you want to do it, fine.”

Emanuel touted his record as former Chicago mayor, saying in 2016 he “dealt with the bathroom issue.”

“It’s not my most important issue,” he said. “It was dealt with, and I appropriately dealt with [it], dealt with marriage equality, as I said.”

* * * * * * * * *

“I have to live in a state where women rape victims can’t get an abortion because of this bullshit! And so I’m going to fight till the bitter end,” she added. “And I’m not going to let some MAGA moron define what progressive values are. And I think it’s a really dangerous precedent. Mr. Emanuel, I’m sorry, but I just — I have to push back. And I’m not some coastal elite liberal.”

Emanuel replied that she has the option to move to another state.