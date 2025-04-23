JUST THE FACT THAT SOME SCHOOLS WANT TO IS A GREAT ARGUMENT FOR HOMESCHOOLING: Supreme Court will decide: Can schools mandate LGBT books?
More from Paula Bolyard: The Most Important Parental Rights Case in Years Is Before SCOTUS Right Now.
JUST THE FACT THAT SOME SCHOOLS WANT TO IS A GREAT ARGUMENT FOR HOMESCHOOLING: Supreme Court will decide: Can schools mandate LGBT books?
More from Paula Bolyard: The Most Important Parental Rights Case in Years Is Before SCOTUS Right Now.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.