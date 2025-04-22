CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Gov. Polis signs new restrictions on gun shows, ammunition sales into law.

Polis gave his pen to House Bill 25-1133, Requirements for Sales of Firearms Ammunition, and House Bill 25-1238, Gun Show Requirements.

Polis previously signed Senate Bill 25-003, creating a lengthy and expensive licensing system in order to purchase a wide-range of semi-automatic weapons.

HB 1133 would mandate retailers lock up all ammunition, meaning customers cannot serve themselves off the shelves, and prohibits the retail sale of ammunition to a person who is younger than 21 years of age, while HB 1238 would place onerous new barriers on federal firearms licensees (FFLs) that would drastically change the way vendors do business at Colorado gun shows, as well as who can access the events, respectively.

Ray Elliott, president of the Colorado State Shooting Association called it an escalation of the assault on Second Amendment rights.

“This legislative session, Democrats have unleashed a brazen attack on our freedoms, and the Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) is fighting back,” Elliott said in a news release “We will not stand for this betrayal of our constitutional protections, and we call on every patriot to join us in this battle for justice, and retribution.”