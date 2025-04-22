PEACE IN TRUMP’S TIME? Ukraine presses for ceasefire as Russia reported to offer concession. “Putin on Monday suggested bilateral talks with Kyiv for the first time since early in the war which is more than three years old. The U.S. has been pressuring the two leaders to show concrete progress toward a peace deal. Washington has threatened to walk away from the effort without tangible results soon.”
