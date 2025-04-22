THE SCHIZOPHRENIA OF THE GORACLE:

Shot:

Former Democratic Vice President Al Gore: The country “must join together to wholeheartedly and unequivocally condemn political violence,” and “the former president and those affected today are in my prayers.”

—“What political leaders have said about the Trump rally shooting,” PBS, July 13th, 2024.

Chaser:

BREAKING: 'Inventor' of the internet shatters internets oldest law…Godwins Law — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 22, 2025

Hangover: Gore jumpstarted the modern corporatist radical environmentalism movement in 1989 with the emo headline in the New York Times, “An Ecological Kristallnacht. Listen.” So if the earth’s temperature and (more importantly for Gore) the temperature of your air conditioner can be considered Hitler, everything can.

Incidentally, the creator of Godwin’s Law gave his blessings for everyone to trample it — during Hitler’s first term in office — after the dictator [checking notes] left the White House and was in the process of running in a national election to return to it last year.