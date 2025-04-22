I’LL BET THIS HEADLINE MAKES LUIGI JEALOUS: Progressive Minnesota Prosecutor Lets State Employee Off with No Charges for Alleged Tesla Vandalism.

A progressive prosecutor is declining to charge a Minnesota state employee after he was caught on camera allegedly causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damages to Tesla vehicles in protest of billionaire Elon Musk.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is seeking diversion for Minnesota Department of Human Service employee Dylan Adams after he allegedly vandalized at least six Teslas in Minneapolis while walking his dog.

“This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses,” the DA’s office told CBS News.

If the vandalism continues, the County Attorney’s office would not rule out charges. Progressive County Attorney Mary Moriarty took office in 2023 and has faced strong criticism for her soft-on-crime approach. On several occasions, Moriarty has shown leniency to violent criminals, including suspects charged with murder and sexual assault, leading to disputes with prosecutors and outrage among victims’s families.

The Minneapolis Police Department blasted the county attorney’s office for its refusal to pursue charges against the Tesla vandal, making it the latest clash between police and the county’s lax prosecutor.