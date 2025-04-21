HMM: Somebody’s Lying About Chinese Exports. “Somebody, somewhere is lying about the strength of China’s economy and the health of their export sector. Remember, there were already plenty signs of a slowing economy in China before Trump took office. Is China Observer overselling economic difficulties in China? Probably some. Gloom and doom is their stock in trade. You never get any ‘Everything in China is honky dory!’ videos from them (with good reason). But I don’t think they’re making things up from whole cloth.”

It could also be that China is flooding overseas markets (the numbers back this up) like never before and they have a serious problem with excess capacity.