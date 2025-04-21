21ST CENTURY CAREER DECISIONS: Actors who sold AI avatars stuck in Black Mirror-esque dystopia. “For actors, selling their AI likeness seems quick and painless—and perhaps increasingly more lucrative. All they have to do is show up and make a bunch of different facial expressions in front of a green screen, then collect their checks. But Alyssa Malchiodi, a lawyer who has advocated on behalf of actors, told the AFP that ‘the clients I’ve worked with didn’t fully understand what they were agreeing to at the time,’ blindly signing contracts with ‘clauses considered abusive,’ even sometimes granting ‘worldwide, unlimited, irrevocable exploitation, with no right of withdrawal.'”