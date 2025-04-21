KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Suck it, Commies, Easter Is BACK! “Last year, Joe Biden and the syndicate of human sewage we call ‘globalist trash’ celebrated March 31 as the ‘day of Transgender Visibility.’ I’m sure it was a coincidence that it happened to fall on the same day as Easter, when Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.