April 21, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Suck it, Commies, Easter Is BACK! “Last year, Joe Biden and the syndicate of human sewage we call ‘globalist trash’ celebrated March 31 as the ‘day of Transgender Visibility.’ I’m sure it was a coincidence that it happened to fall on the same day as Easter, when Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”

Posted at 9:05 am by Stephen Green