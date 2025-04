GREAT MOMENTS IN COGNITIVE DISSONANCE: Socialists With A Nationalistic Agenda Call Conservative Black Man A Nazi.

I went to a Tesla protest with Florida’s next Governor, Rep. Byron Donalds.

He calmly asked a simple question: ‘What are you protesting?’

The response: “Fascist.” “Race traitor.” “Nazi.” “Uncle Tom.”

This is the racist, intolerant Left.

Watch Byron roll them like a champ: 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5u9gBKIRLl

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2025