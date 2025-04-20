I HOPE WE’RE NOT TOO MESSIANIC, OR A TRIFLE TOO SATANIC: ‘Hail Satan!’ Scream Pro-Trans Athlete Protestors.
Happy Easter! Christ is risen and has conquered the devil. That’s bad news for a mob of crazy Commies in California, who showed their support for having biological men compete in women’s sports by shrieking the praises of their master, Satan.
A Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) board meeting in California’s San Bernardino County took a dark turn last week, when rabid leftists who fanatically support transgenderism revealed also — surprise, surprise — that they have a streak of Satanism, real or feigned. How appropriate that people who support the lie that people can change sexes salute the Father of Lies.
God created us male and female (Genesis 1:27), but Satan mutilates from male to pseudo-female. The devil cannot create, he can only pervert.
Read Also: Heroes of Lexington and Concord, 250 Years Later
The Post Millennial reported:
According to a report byFox News, the meeting saw tense moments as the board addressed policies related to transgender participation in school athletics. Footage from the event reportedly showed protesters who support biological males in girls’ sports chanting the [Satanic] phrase.
Saul Alinsky smiles: “I opened [Rules for Radicals] and couldn’t believe my eyes. Alinsky offered this acknowledgment: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history… the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”