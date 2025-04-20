CHANGE: ‘Big Moves At The ATF.’

“The zero tolerance policy is one of the most egregious ways that the Biden administration weaponized the ATF.”

“They realized they couldn’t go after the individual right to keep and bear arms (I know, crazy. It’s almost like it’s in the fucking constitution). They would go after the people who were selling and manufacturing the guns, which is where they started weaponizing audits on mom and pop FFLs.”

“The ATF had a history of doing audits on FFLs, where basically they’ll they’ll come in they’ll make sure that you’ve got all the guns on the books that you’re supposed to have. And basically, they’re just making sure that you’re not hawking guns out the back of your gun store to the fucking cartel, because only the ATF can do that.”

“But instead of using these audits to actually catch people who are committing real crimes and selling to people they’re legally not supposed to, they started going after every little minor clerical error they possibly could.