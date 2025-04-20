EVE BARLOW: Jumping the Shark.

Yesterday at Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, a white Irish band who “rap”, called Kneecap, celebrated the terrorists Hamas who murdered 380 people at a music festival in Israel on October 7. Kneecap, from Ireland, a country riddled with a shameful history of violence and oppression of women, who rap, and who are white, took to the stage of a music festival and used it as a platform for encouragement and incitement to murder, rape, and destroy innocent people. They wore keffiyehs (they also rap and are white after all), and spoke about the bombings that Palestinian people have to live under.

(To be clear: I don’t usually take issue with white people who rap, I’m just highlighting the pandemic of hypocrisy and idiocy that is sweeping the West right now).