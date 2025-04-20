JIM CLYBURN’S TAKE ON WHY DEMS ARE SO UNPOPULAR JUST MIGHT MAKE YOU LAUGH OUT LOUD:

“If we have The Washington Post, for instance,” Clyburn continued to whine, “caving to this wannabe dictator and we’ve got other media entities that seem to rather push a narrative that will bring eyes to their newspapers or to their television sets and not really give a fair hearing or reporting to what we’re doing.”

The Democratic lawmaker said he plans to hold a series of town halls outside his district in an effort to share his party’s message directly with voters. “It’s going to be very coherent,” he said.

Then he really capped it off, saying he likes MSNBC because they offered substance over spin, and that his party unfortunately “[doesn’t] have a stomach for just lying”:

“That’s what’s killing us as Democrats,” he said. “We don’t have a stomach for just lying.”

Forgive me for a moment while I laugh my head off. The load of lies from both MSNBC and the Democrats could probably build a mountain to the moon. It’s one of the major reasons that the American people no longer trust them.