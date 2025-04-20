BRENDAN O’NEILL: The Hilarious Meltdown of Men Who Think They’re Women:

I’ve found my soundtrack for spring: the caterwauling of fellas in dresses following yesterday’s [UK] Supreme Court ruling. It’s delicious. They’re raging about the ‘fascism’ of no longer being allowed to get their knobs out in the women’s changing room. They’re agonising over where they’re supposed to take a shit now. Their Adam’s apples are getting a mighty fine workout as they wail into the void about being ‘erased’ by ‘transphobes’. It’s the sound of men being stripped of their entitlements by women who’ve had enough of their crap, and I am so here for it. No sooner had the Supreme Court said what even the Neanderthals knew – that men are men and women are women – than these blokes were fuming. First out of the traps was thin-lipped loon India Willoughby. He branded the court’s decision ‘evil’. Yes, it is apparently wicked and immoral to say that if you have a todger you’re a fella. Willoughby spent the day furiously doubling down on his delusions of womanhood. ‘I have always been a woman’, he said. Tell that to the jizz you sired your kid with. It’s a ‘grim day’, they cry. The ruling threatens trans people’s ‘safety’, they say. That’s big talk from a movement that expects female prisoners to live cheek by jowl with rapists and girls to share changing rooms with hulking blokes in ill-fitting bikinis. There are dark mutterings about ‘fascism’. Munroe Bergdorf shared a post saying: ‘There is no trans debate. There are trans people and there are fascists who wish to dominate and eliminate trans people.’ Dude, it’s not fascism to say women should be free to seek rape counselling without fearing there’ll be a weirdo in a boob tube listening in.

Julie Burchill adds, “The march of the trans mob is over.”

Now the much-maligned and ever-bolshy women of ‘TERF Island’ have seen the fruits of their labour come to bloom with the decision of this country’s top judges that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex. What will the (very) cross-dressing army do now? Regarding the murderous threats they’ve made to the most visible of us – for laydees, lots of them seem very keen on old-fashioned, traditional rape – they appear to have an awful lot of time and energy on their shovel-sized hands. We can expect many an ‘opinion’ column in the sillier sort of newspaper telling us that we’re living in literally Nazi Germany; a bit of performative blubbering; quite a few threats to leave the country. There will be a legal crowdfunder or two in order to overturn the verdict of the Supreme Court. And the rest of us will have a good laugh at the whole lot of them. If these men really were women – and political ones at that, as they like to pretend – they’d put their defeat to one side, suck it up and simply get stuck in to fighting for women’s issues to demonstrate their determination to keep faith with the second sex. There’s certainly a fair amount to protest about. The pandemic of sexual violence. The over-representation of females who have committed non-violent crime in prisons. The restriction of abortion everywhere from Trump’s USA to Communist Nicaragua. But they won’t be getting involved in any of these issues, as none of the goals would involve pushing women out of their own spaces and then trampling all over them with their man-size feet. Instead, they’ll sulk, shout and stomp around, ceaselessly thirsty for media attention. We expect the continuation of standard hysteria from this lot – gradually ‘petering out’ hopefully – and from their noisiest allies the ‘Black Pampers’, those young incels who dress up their standard sex-starved woman-hatred as something rad.

There is hope though! Corvallis Oregon is poised to be a Mecca for the British trans mob: West Coast, Messed Coast™ City to Become ‘Sanctuary’ for Men Who Dress as Women. With a population of 51,110, Corvallis is not exactly swinging London, but as Burchill wrote above, “What will the (very) cross-dressing army do now?”