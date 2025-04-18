EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Democrats are doing themselves no favors on El Salvador.

The political battle over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where he is imprisoned based on a belief that he is a member of MS-13, has taken over the conversation in Washington for weeks. Several Democratic members of the House and Senate have already announced plans to follow Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland on trips to El Salvador – where he met with Garcia.

* * * * * * * *

In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election in November, some smart Democratic voices in media and consulting acknowledged that border issues and soft-on-crime policies were things that needed to change in order to become a majority party again – along with getting away from the craziest claims of the trans and DEI agendas. Lo and behold, not even six months later, Democrats are still dug in on all these areas. And with the hottest name in Democratic politics right now being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her surging political tour, it looks like none of these lessons are going to survive. The progressive left is still in charge, and they’re still stuck on crazy.