GREAT MOMENTS IN ASTROTURF: LeBron James Endorsed Kamala Harris. Then She Paid His Company $50K.

The campaign paid tens of millions of dollars to celebrities who appeared at campaign rallies on her behalf. Harris’s team paid $165,000 to the production company of Beyoncé Knowles, who spoke for four minutes in support of Harris at a rally in Houston in October. The campaign paid the production company of Oprah Winfrey at least $1 million for a sit-down interview in Chicago, and nearly $100,000 to the shell company of Barack and Michelle Obama, who appeared at several campaign events for Harris.

Team Harris gave $58,000 to rapper Cardi B, who spoke at a rally for Harris in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. Cardi B shot down allegations at the time that she was paid for the stump speech.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar,” said the rapper. “I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.”

The Harris campaign donated more than $5 million to liberal activist groups, including $500,000 to the nonprofit of MSNBC host Al Sharpton. The controversial preacher interviewed Harris weeks after the donation without disclosing it to MSNBC viewers, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Campaign disclosures do not describe what James’s company did in exchange for the $50,000 payment. And it is unclear why the payment was made so long after the election. Campaign disclosures show Harris’s campaign also paid actress Jennifer Garner $35,000 for “campaign event production and travel” on Jan. 16. Garner, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, appeared at several campaign events alongside Harris.