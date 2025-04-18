SKYNET SMILES: A Chatbot Has Passed a Critical Test For Human-Like Intelligence. Now What?

There have been several headlines over the past week about an AI chatbot officially passing the Turing test.

These news reports are based on a recent preprint study by two researchers at the University of California San Diego in which four large language models (LLMs) were put through the Turing test. One model – OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 – was deemed indistinguishable from a human more than 70% of the time.

The Turing test has been popularised as the ultimate indicator of machine intelligence. However, there is disagreement about the validity of this test. In fact, it has a contentious history which calls into question how effective it really is at measuring machine intelligence.

As Glenn has noted, “The AI to really be afraid of is the one that deliberately fails the Turing Test.”