COLONIALISM, STRAIGHT UP:
Muslim breaks into Penafiel cemetery in Portugal, climbs on a cross and shouts "Allah Akbar", then destroys it. pic.twitter.com/3hE3brQx3C
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 18, 2025
COLONIALISM, STRAIGHT UP:
Muslim breaks into Penafiel cemetery in Portugal, climbs on a cross and shouts "Allah Akbar", then destroys it. pic.twitter.com/3hE3brQx3C
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 18, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.