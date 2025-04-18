JIM TREACHER: America’s Greatest Astronaut: Gayle King.

The United States is the first and only country in the world to put human beings on the Moon. And until this week, it was America’s finest achievement in space. Then came the six bravest women in the history of astronautation: Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, and… I dunno, a few other gals with the same hairstyle. Not to mention the most important person who has ever lived: Gayle King. Move over, Neil Armstrong. Bad bitches in the house, by which I mean space!

“It is my pleasure to tell you, you’ve passed. Does that make you feel confident? Does that make you feel good?” “It’s not about going to space. It’s about what we bring back.” Finally, somebody remembered the real reason for all this. If you’re a stupid man who hasn’t done the right thing and gone trans yet, you probably still think space exploration is about “science” and “adventure” and “expanding our knowledge of the universe” and other rhetoric of the patriarchy.

Wait, what is this “space” exploration you speak of?

Candace Owens has completely lost the plot, calls out Matt Walsh for thinking space is real. She says that space is completely fake and that humans have never been to space, and that NASA was invented to promote the “Antichrist belief” in science over faith. “You must come to… pic.twitter.com/JF1shBI9OX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 18, 2025

Just add it to the list from last year:

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reported: Kanye West Starting To Think Candace Owens Might Be A Little Crazy.