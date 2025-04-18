GRAUNIAD MUCH MAD AT MUTTS: Was This Written By Cats? The Guardian Hisses Dogs Are An ‘Insidious’ Climate Threat.

First it was the cow farts. Now it’s dog “shit.” Moral of the story: eco crazies will never be satisfied until people start seeing climate change threats in their soup. Leftist newspaper The Guardian published an April 9 story that reeked of being desperate for attention, even if that meant making its writers look like cats that have been overdosing on catnip. “Pet dogs have ‘extensive and multifarious’ impact on environment, new research finds,” read the headline coughed up like a hairball from science writer Donna Lu. The syntax read like a Babylon Bee special, “An Australian review of existing studies has argued that ‘the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised.” The equally nutty outlet Mother Jones reposted Lu’s story and made dogs out to be the antagonists of the supposed climate war in its re-written headline: “Bad News for Man’s Best Friend: Dogs Are Environmental Villains.”

And they’re right. Just look at all of the climate chaos that the four-legged beasts have caused over the years!

● “A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”

—The Grauniad, February 21, 2004.

● UN scientists warn time is running out to tackle global warming.

—The Grauniad, May 4th, 2007.

● President ‘has four years to save Earth.’

—The Grauniad, January 27, 2009.

● The Grauniad was particularly dogged in its eco-apocalyptic fear in 2019: ‘Pathetic alarmism:’ The Guardian ramps up ‘climate emergency’ reporting guidelines.

● Artists must confront the climate crisis – we must write as if these are the last days.

—Headline, the Grauniad, November 12th, 2021.

Incidentally, The “Siberian” climate was predicted just four years after the London Independent assured its readers that “Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.”

(Doggone it.)