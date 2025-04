I FEEL YOUR PAIN:

The police can forcibly take my blood at a traffic stop and there’s a $10 billion data center in Utah spying on everything I say.

The media is telling me I’ll lose my due process rights if we don’t allow a wife beating illegal alien gang member back into the US.

I’m tired. https://t.co/WhRVAET65V

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 18, 2025