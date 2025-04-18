BYRON YORK: Democratic passions catch fire over deported illegal immigrant.

With all that has happened since January, one issue that has received less and less attention is the flow of illegal crossers over the U.S.-Mexico border. That’s because there no longer is a flow of illegal crossers over the U.S.-Mexico border. President Donald Trump stopped it in a matter of weeks. What had been a national crisis under President Joe Biden, with 10 million to 15 million immigrants entering illegally while U.S. authorities did almost nothing, was fixed quickly by the new president. Democrats, of course, were on the wrong side of the issue, so they don’t talk much about Trump’s achievement.

But now, Democrats across Washington and their allies in the media are consumed with intense emotion over another immigration-related issue: the case of an illegal migrant and possible MS-13 gang member named Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the Trump administration recently deported to his native El Salvador. The Abrego Garcia affair has anti-Trump forces almost convulsed in a mixture of rage, self-righteousness, and political opportunism.

A sample? One anti-Trump organization recently published a piece headlined “Bring. Him. Home. Our cause is here; our time is now.” The article urged Democrats to undertake militant action. “They will have to act less like an American political party and more like Solidarity in Poland in the 1980s or Alexei Navalny’s People’s Alliance over the last decade,” it said. “But they should be under no illusions. The old American order is dead.”