REMARKABLE ONLY FOR HER SKILL AT THE GRIFT: The Remarkable Rags-to-Riches Story of Stacey Abrams. “Financial records show that when she first entered statewide politics in 2018, she reported a net worth of less than $109,000. By 2022, the last year she had to publicly file a financial report, it had grown to more than $3.2 million. Abrams is probably even better off than that, thanks to her latest venture: Rewiring America, which uses federal funds to provide low-income people with free electric appliances.”