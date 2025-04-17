SPACE: Strange Objects Are Flying Through Our Solar System — And Now NASA Wants to Chase Them.

Astronomers have confirmed that interstellar objects—cosmic bodies originating from other stars—are passing through our solar system, and now scientists are preparing to go after them. According to a report shared via Phys.org, objects like ‘Oumuamua and Comet Borisov may be just the beginning of a flood of alien visitors, and new technologies are being developed to intercept these mysterious travelers before they vanish into deep space once again.

These interstellar objects (ISOs) offer a unique chance to study material from other planetary systems without leaving our own. Formed from massive collisions and gravitational ejections around distant stars, these cosmic nomads could reveal clues about the chemistry, geology, and formation processes of exoplanets and even entire star systems.

Despite the staggering estimate of over 10 septillion ISOs in the Milky Way, only two have been confirmed passing through our solar system.