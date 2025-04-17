THE ECONOMIC HEADLINES ARE MOSTLY DOOM AND GLOOM BUT THEN THERE’S THIS: U.S. Jobless Claims Dip, Signaling Trump Labor Market Remains Strong. “Weekly jobless claims, a key measure of layoffs, have consistently ranged between 200,000 and 250,000 over the past few years, indicating steady employment conditions. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, also decreased by 2,500 to 220,750, further confirming the labor market’s resilience.”