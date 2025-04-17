CORN, POPPED: SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Challenge on Birthright Citizenship.

What does this mean? It means that at least four of the justices want to debate this case now, rather than later. But are they debating the merits of the order, or the reach of the stays?

Today’s cert and consolidation doesn’t offer any direct clues, as usual. Occasionally, the court will issue an order defining the scope of its review, but this order contains no such limitation. It appears that the Trump administration wants to challenge district courts in their habit these days of applying stays and injunctions nationally or at least more broadly than the parties involved in these disputes. But that doesn’t mean that the Supreme Court has to limit itself to those issues; they have plenary jurisdiction over cases in the federal judiciary and can decide to hear all issues at hand if four or more justices desire. (It takes four justices to approve the writ of certiorari necessary to hear an appeal.)

ABC News reports that this was the argument that the Trump administration put before the court.