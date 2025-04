I MISSED THIS EARLIER BUT IT’S KIND OF A BIG DEAL:

BREAKING: Texas House just passed UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE. The vote was 85 to 63. The Senate already passed a similar bill 19 to 12. Texas will be the 16th state to pass universal school choice. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/l78MEiaZMy — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 17, 2025

School choice coming to the second-largest state in the union — and unlike California, still growing — is a very big deal.