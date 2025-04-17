DROUGHT LEFT BRITAIN TOO HOT TO HANDLE FOR THE ROMANS:

The researchers also expanded their climate-conflict analysis to the entire Roman Empire for the period 350 to 476 AD.

They reconstructed the climate conditions immediately before and after 106 battles, finding that a statistically significant number of battles were fought following dry years.

Tatiana Bebchuk, also from Cambridge’s Department of Geography, said: “The relationship between climate and conflict is becoming increasingly clear in our own time so these findings aren’t just important for historians.

“Extreme climate conditions lead to hunger, which can lead to societal challenges, which eventually lead to outright conflict.”