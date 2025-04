SUMMER RERUN SEASON BEGINS EARLY AT HARVARD:

Nobody is operating at the level of the Harvard PR team right now pic.twitter.com/7JP36RPX3t — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 17, 2025

Harvard’s PR team is simply recycling old jokes from the successor magazine to the Harvard Lampoon:

Related: Noem Opens Third Front in War On Haahvaahd: Student Visas.