‘GHOST GUNS’ AND ‘HATE CRIME:’ Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden Admin Docs Targeting ‘Domestic Terrorism.’

Biden’s intelligence community zeroed in on firearms — specifically “ghost guns,” “high-capacity magazines” and “assault weapons,” the documents show. “Rein in the proliferation of ‘ghost guns’; encourage state adoption of extreme risk protection orders; and drive other executive and legislative action, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” the strategy detailed under a section about “long-term contributors to domestic terrorism.” (RELATED: DOJ And ATF Repeal Biden’s ‘Zero Tolerance Policy,’ Delivering Win For Gun Owners) Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) cracked down on “ghost guns,” or un-serialized, privately made firearms. The Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America slammed the document, deeming it “Biden’s secret plan to eliminate the Second Amendment in the name of ‘counterterrorism.’”

🚨 BREAKING🚨 Tulsi Gabbard declassifies President Biden’s secret plan to eliminate the Second Amendment in the name of “counterterrorism.” https://t.co/MYeIPX9K4W pic.twitter.com/g6Jv75esiS — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) April 17, 2025

After his infamous bitter clingers Kinsley gaffe, in 2008, Obama lied promised, “I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe in people’s lawful right to bear arms. I will not take your shotgun away. I will not take your rifle away. I won’t take your handgun away.”

As Jim Geraghty liked to say, all of Obama’s promises came with expiration dates.

Especially during his third term.