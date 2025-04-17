WATCH: From Trees to White Women, Everything Is Racist in These PBS Documentaries.

The 2022 Independent Lens flick Racist Trees, for example, chronicles a black neighborhood in the overwhelmingly liberal “LGBTQ haven” of Palm Springs, Calif. The neighborhood’s residents feel that a “wall of trees” that lines a nearby golf course was “intentionally planted to exclude and segregate” the neighborhood, and want the trees removed.

“They say that these trees are not racially motivated, that they were not racially planted there,” one interviewee says in the film. “They can prove that by one simple act. Remove the trees.”*

Other Independent Lens documentaries similarly center on claims of racism, misogyny, and homophobia. There’s Our League, the story of a transgender woman who “comes out to her old-school Ohio bowling league.” There’s also Ferguson Rises, a documentary in which PBS shadows the father of Michael Brown. And in Breaking the News, PBS documents the “women and LGBTQ+ journalists” who launched nonprofit newsroom The 19th to “buck a broken news media system.” One interviewee in the film argues that it’s easier for a white woman “to vote in space than it is for a black woman to vote in Philadelphia.”