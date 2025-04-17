KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Loading Up on Popcorn to Watch Trump Break Harvard. “No one on the Right has even taken a brief, easy run at the grifters in Academia before. President Trump is going after them and their money hard. There’s a lot at stake here. The rot in Academia is so deep that getting rid of it without burning it all down (a guy can dream) can’t be done with halfhearted measures.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.