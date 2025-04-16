COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:

Pennlive: police warrant says arsonist targeted Pa. Gov. Shapiro for “what he wants to do to Palestinian people” https://t.co/Z9zK5soClz

Nope, sure doesn’t look MAGA to me.

More:

Just to recap, we’ve now had a CEO murdered, two assassination attempts against a now-president, a governor nearly killed with his family, and businesses burned to the ground…all by left-wingers.

But CNN just can’t find any examples of left-wing extremism.

