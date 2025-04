WELL DONE, LADIES:

It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, theyโ€™ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, Iโ€™m so proud to know you ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ณ๓ ฃ๓ ด๓ ฟ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ณ๓ ฃ๓ ด๓ ฟ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ณ๓ ฃ๓ ด๓ ฟ๐Ÿค๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ณ๓ ฃ๓ ด๓ ฟ https://t.co/JEvcScVVGS

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2025