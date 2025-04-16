OH: Karmelo Anthony renting $900K home in gated community with family, bought new car after release on bond in Austin Metcalf murder case.

The Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a high school football star at a track meet allegedly lives in a $900K home inside a luxurious gated community — despite requesting a judge lower his $1 million bond because of financial difficulties, according to a report.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is shacked up with his family at the pricey home inside the gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas, after he was released from jail Monday on a reduced $250,000 bond for allegedly killing Austin Metcalf earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported.

The home — where rent is estimated to be $3,500 a month — had a white Suburban, a black Acura, and a third sedan in the driveway on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

A neighbor said that the family had just bought a new ride.

“He got a new car,” the resident told the outlet. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag and it says it expires June 4.”