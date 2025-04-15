MY LATEST IN CITY JOURNAL: New York City’s Composting Delusion. The city is too broke to maintain basic services, but it’s wasting tax dollars to make life a little grubbier for everyone. Garbage police are now searching through trash so they can fine New Yorkers who don’t separate all their food waste into bins for composting. Curbside recycling has never made sense, but composting is the most idiotic form of it: the least benefit at the highest cost. The composting edict makes political sense only when you consider the motivations of the industries and progressive activists who lobbied for it: money and power.