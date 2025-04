SCOUNDRELS REACH LAST REFUGE: Roll Tape! Supercut of Cnn Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash is a Liar.

CNN: "We do NOT hate America 😡" Also CNN: pic.twitter.com/UkgtyWS42g — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) April 14, 2025

Meanwhile, NPR is begging not to be defunded:

