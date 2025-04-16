KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Are So Desperate They Pulled Biden Out From Under the Bus. “The MSM lap dogs’ coverage of the speech was a prime example of the Left’s ability to forget recent history when it’s inconvenient for them. After months of blaming Biden for Kamala Harris’s defeat and giving unquestioning, glowing reviews to books about his mental decline written by members of their own ranks, they decided that he was A-OK again.”