WELL, GOOD: Trump to sign memo combating Social Security fraud.

Immigrants are unable to receive Social Security if they are in the country illegally, but Trump and his advisers, including X owner Elon Musk, have amplified claims that millions are being placed into the program.

According to Leavitt, the memorandum will also expand the Social Security Administration’s fraud prosecution program, direct the agency to ensure ineligible aliens are not receiving funds, and establish a Medicare and Medicaid fraud prosecution program in 15 U.S. attorney’s offices.

Lastly, the memorandum will require the agency’s inspector general to investigate earnings reports for people aged 100 or older with mismatched Social Security records to combat identity theft. This topic has been top of mind for Musk as he leads the Department of Government Efficiency.

The news comes as former President Joe Biden is set to reenter the public sphere by delivering a speech on Social Security at a conference in Chicago.