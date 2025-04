NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

Ever since Kash Patel and Dan Bongino took over at the FBI, Patriot Front completely disappeared off the face of the earth.

Not one more peep out of them.

So, yes, they were 100% feds. https://t.co/zcKxWhqM3Z

— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 14, 2025