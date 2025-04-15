PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Shocking Katy Perry video resurfaces undermining all her claims about her Blue Origin trip.

Eco warrior Katy Perry is being slammed as a ‘hypocrite’ after it was revealed Monday’s Blue Origin space launch released tons of greenhouse gases.

Climate experts said the 11-minute trip was enough to ‘alter the atmosphere.’

Online, a resurfaced video of Perry lecturing people on climate change in 2015 has gained new attention.

‘Hi, I’m Katy Perry. Let’s take a journey to see how man-made* climate change is hurting children around the world,’ she said in the clip filmed for UNICEF.

Perry said carbon emissions were causing devastating tropical weather in the Philippines, destructive flooding in Bangladesh and deadly malaria in Africa, which hit around the time the video was released.

The clip was posted on X after Perry returned from her trip to space, sparking outcry because she said the mission was for the benefit of Earth.

‘Protecting the planet begins by refusing to produce hundreds of tons of CO2 for a ridiculous flight organized by one of the biggest polluters on this same planet,’ one user shared on X.

While Jeff Bezos‘ rocket releases water vapor as a byproduct, resulting in virtually no direct carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, scientists said it is still an ozone-depleting greenhouse gas.