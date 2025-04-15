LEFTISTS ALWAYS WANT TO AIRBRUSH THE PAST: Home Alone 2 Director Wants Trump’s Cameo Removed: ‘I Just Wish It Was Gone… if I Cut It, I’ll Probably Be Sent Out of the Country.’

“Home Alone” director Chris Columbus said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle that he wishes he could remove Donald Trump‘s cameo from the 1992 sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” The filmmaker said Trump’s seven-second appearance in the movie has “become this curse. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

“I can’t cut it,” Columbus added on a sarcastic note. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”