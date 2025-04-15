TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! The Husk of Joe Biden Will Attempt to Speak About DOGE Reform of Social Security.

Biden’s speech risks being more about political posturing than solutions. His approval rating, a dismal 39 percent in a January Gallup poll, reflects public disillusionment after a term marked by economic struggles and a chaotic debate performance that ended his reelection hopes. Some argue Biden’s return is an attempt to rally Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterms, leveraging Social Security as an emotional wedge issue rather than confronting its structural flaws.

Conservatives agree Social Security must be protected but insist on reforms—like raising the payroll tax cap, adjusting benefits for high earners, or incentivizing private savings—to prevent insolvency. Biden’s critique of Trump’s agenda may resonate with his base, but without addressing these realities, it’s little more than a nostalgic defense of a broken system. As he speaks in Chicago, the question remains: Will Biden offer a path forward, or simply yell at us and then whisper old talking points to score points against his successor?