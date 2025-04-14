STEVE GREEN AT THE PJ MOTHERSHIP: Ford Has a ‘Chief Learning Officer,’ and He’s Exactly What You’d Expect.

In the case of Ford’s CLO, Barrett Evans, his function seems to be harassing an elderly guy in a wheelchair for watching Fox News and then bragging about it on social media. Here’s the first part of his post, which I believe (but not 100% sure) is from Facebook:

Elderly passenger on my flight from San Diego yesterday enjoyed Fox ‘News’ for the entire ride. Deplaning and I notice he and his wife getting into their airport wheelchairs to be pushed to next gate. My filter was malfunctioning… ‘Love to see you supporting DEI.’ ‘Not me!’ ‘Yes – you. That wheelchair, and the human pushing it, are provided at no direct cost to you – rather by a subsidized cost attributed to every passenger in this airport. Provided to level the playing field – for you. I won’t recount all the details and humorous responses here because my Twitchy colleague Sam J. already crushed it, and I’m not about to bust into her wheelhouse.

For what it’s worth, wheelchair accommodations are legally mandated by the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. Even before then, airlines generally seemed happy to accommodate almost any paying passenger. The point here is that Ford’s CLO doesn’t seem to understand that the D in DEI doesn’t stand for Disability. You’d think a guy with a seat in the C-suite would at least know the fundamentals.

The story also has one of those telling details that I almost missed the first time around. Evans’s social media account — posed in front of a Pride decoration — uses the handle “chivalryandchampagne.” My advice? Skip the bubbly, Barrett, and rediscover the chivalry.