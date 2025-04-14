UH-OH: Study predicts how and when humans and mammals will face extinction.

The work appears in Nature Geoscience and was led by Dr. Alexander Farnsworth, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Bristol. His team examined tectonic plate movement, solar changes, and greenhouse gas levels.

Geologists have long argued that Earth’s continents move gradually over time. Pangea Ultima is the name given to the hypothesized supercontinent that might emerge millions of years from now.

If this happens, much of the terrain would sit far from oceanic cooling influences, a situation known as the continentality effect.

“The newly-emerged supercontinent would effectively create a triple whammy, comprising the continentality effect, hotter sun and more CO₂ in the atmosphere, of increasing heat for much of the planet,” Dr. Farnsworth explained.