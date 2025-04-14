BECAUSE THE NYT ISN’T ON AMERICA’S SIDE. NEXT QUESTION?
I'm trying to understand NYT economics. How can what's good for the US be an obvious disaster for Europe? pic.twitter.com/JR8nDvbF3k
— Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) April 14, 2025
