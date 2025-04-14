MOSCOW NEEDS A FIRST-CLASS ARMY MORE THAN THEY NEED A FEW MORE SUBS: Russia To Launch Massive $100 Billion Naval Expansion. “Based on available reports and recordings of the meeting shared by state media and social media channels, Putin did not provide specifics on how the funds would be distributed or which projects would be prioritized.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.