PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR JOSH SHAPIRO’S HOME SET ON FIRE BY ARSONIST WHILE HIS FAMILY SLEPT: “Shapiro and his family were forced to evacuate the governor’s mansion after an arsonist set it on fire overnight while they were sleeping, he announced. The blaze broke out just hours after the governor posted a picture of his family celebrating the first night of Passover on Saturday, ABC 27 reported.”
